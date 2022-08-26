AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – If your looking for something to do this weekend, the Amherst Rotary Fair kicked off Friday.

The annual fair started Friday afternoon and will be open throughout the weekend wrapping up on Sunday. The fair has plenty for all including carnival rides for thrill-seekers coupled with many other carnival activities. There will be assorted carnival foods available for purchase as well as beverages.

The Amherst Rotary Town Fair is a major fundraiser for the Rotary Club of Amherst. Proceeds from the fair go to funding scholarships as well as assisting many local non-profits.