AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Fifth graders from the Fort River School in Amherst raised awareness Saturday on the real-life obstacles faced by refugees.

These elementary school students hosted a community obstacle course designed to educate the public on the challenges refugees face when they come to the united states.

22News spoke with one volunteer about the effort these student-led activities entail.

“They set up this whole obstacle course themselves. It was their idea, if you go through you’ll see that at different points they have signs that explain why they picked this and how it relates to the difficulties of the obstacles that the refugees face when they come here,” explained volunteer Margot Greenwald.

The learning experience ran until 4 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.