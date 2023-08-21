AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Just days after it was announced that Dr. Michael Morris would be leaving his role as Amherst-Pelham Public Schools Superintendent, another staff member has announced their resignation.

Monday marked Ben Herrington’s last day as Regional School Committee Chair. He announced his resignation in a lengthy social media post early Monday morning.

It was announced August 18th that Dr. Michael Morris will no longer serve as superintendent after August 31st. His departure being described as “mutually agreed-upon.” Days later, Herrington announced his resignation as regional school committee chair.

These resignations come just weeks before the start of the new school year, and following some recent controversy over the treatment of transgender students at the middle school.

22News contacted School Committee member Peter Demling for comment on the situation. In regards to Herrington’s resignation, Demling stated:

“Ben is a kind person with an enormous heart and it’s been an honor to serve with him. I have nothing but gratitude and appreciation for the time and service he gave our community to help make our schools the best they could be. It’s been hard seeing the public criticism of his role on School Committee turn increasingly personal this year, and I completely understand his choice to step away from public service, turning his attention to other ways of helping kids; to be “a bright light in their life”. I am sure he will be.” School Committee Member Peter Demling

Back in May, several staff members were put on leave as a Title IX investigation began into the handling of reported LGBTQ bullying. That report is expected to be out sometime this week.