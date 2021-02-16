Amherst school district moves forward with plan for new elementary school

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The town of Amherst and its school district are moving forward in a process that could result in a new elementary school.

The construction project centers around the current state of the Fort River Elementary School that’s part of the Amherst-Pelham Regional School District.

Currently, there are two options: Renovate or replace the current Fort River Elementary School with a new building that would house the current 320 students grades K-6.

The other option would be to build a school building that would combine all the students at Fort River with the students at Wildwood Elementary into one school.

The Massachusetts School Building Association has announced they will help fund to explore both of those options before coming to a decision.

A decision that will lead to much needed improvements either way.

“You have to take an active step whether it’s a new building or renovation that’s open to question but the commitment is how do we improve the learning conditions for kids and working conditions for staff and that will be the outcome one way or another,” said Dr. Michael Morris, superintendent of schools.

Dr. Morris said either option wouldn’t be fully completed until around 2025 or 2026.

Amherst’s Elementary School Building Committee will meet on February 17 to discuss the next steps on this project.