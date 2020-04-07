Amherst schools working to provide free internet to students without access

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Amherst public schools are helping to give students free internet for those who may not have access while school is out.

Since school is out, many have transitioned to online learning but some families don’t have access to internet. Now, the community wants to help those who don’t.

Amherst Regional Public Schools are working with the district’s Parent Guardian Organization and have launched a program to provide mobile hotspots to 100 low-income families currently without internet access.

Last month, the state closed all public schools close due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced districts to go to an online model.

To help students who may not have internet, the organization has purchased mobile WiFi hotspots and is funding monthly data plans through the end of the school year for these families. They are also loaning out Chromebooks so that students can participate in online classes.

The Organization (PGO) launched an online fundraiser last week through Gofundme, with a goal of raising $25,000 to help pay for the hotspots. More than $14,000 has already been raised so far.

