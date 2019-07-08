Amherst seeks to relocate Fire Department and DPW

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The Town of Amherst wants to move both the Fire Department Headquarters and the DPW. Town officials believe the move will improve public safety.

Amherst’s DPW building is located on South Pleasant Street. The Fire Department is in the center of town.

Amherst is planning to move the DPW to an open field off South East Street, and build a new fire department headquarters at the current DPW site.

DPW director Guilford Mooring told 22News their 101-year-old building is falling apart and they have outgrown the structure.

Mooring said pieces of the roof are missing.

“It actually rains inside the building as well as outside. we have leaky roofs we have to fix or we have to go someplace else,” Mooring told 22News. “We have sections of the roof that are falling in, there are parts of the building that are starting to spall. The building just has reached the end of its life.”

Mooring told 22News a new DPW building and fire department building could cost the town $50 million. He said the town’s general funds could cover at least some of the cost.

The town is holding a public meeting at 6 tonight at the Fort River School to find out what residents think about building a new DPW at the South East Street site.

