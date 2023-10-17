AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – An annual health fair this Tuesday night at the Amherst Senior Center helping seniors lead healthier lives and address their needs.

Nearly 65 people showed up, with more than 20 organizations that provide mental health, hearing and medication management. It was organized to address the needs of one of the largest age demographics in Amherst.

The Director of Senior Services, Hayley Bolton tells 22News, a common concern brought up at the event is the lack of PCA availability for older adults in the community. “People really need to be connected with those services whether their aging or if their taking care of an aging parent or loved,” said Bolton. “We try to provide a good community resource and we definitely need staff and volunteers to do it.”

Right now, the Amherst Senior Center is only a staff of four, serving 5,500 older adults.

Bolton tells us they hope to further expand their transportation options and offer more educational or recreational activities to seniors.

Kayleigh Thomas is a digital reporter who has been a part of the 22News team since 2022. Follow Kayleigh on X @kayleighcthomas and view her bio to see more of her work.