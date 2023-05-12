AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The Amherst Senior Center will be hosting its first annual Volunteer Fair on Friday.

The fair has been organized by the Amherst Senior Center, which is a nonprofit organization run almost entirely by 60 volunteers, according to a news release from the Amherst Senior Center.

Only four full-time staff members serve the 5,000 and more seniors at the center, so the fair for organizations to gain the visibility necessary to welcome new volunteers and continue to serve their community. This event is grant-funded by the Massachusetts Service Alliance.

The Volunteer Fair will be held at the Amherst Town Common on Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.