Amherst student dies after trying TikTok ‘blackout challenge’

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – A local family is bringing awareness to the dangers of a new social media challenge after their 8-grader died this week from serious injuries.

Amherst Regional Middle School student Nate Squires was found unresponsive Monday after attempting the new “Blackout Challenge,” his family said in a GoFundMe.

The social media challenge, seen on TikTok, encourages children to choke themselves until they lose consciousness.

The GoFundMe organizer, Samantha Thomas, sister-in-law, said the “entire family feels like the rug has been ripped out from under.”

“All over the world families are losing children to this. We ask that if you cannot donate, please reach out to a child in your life and talk to them about the Blackout Challenge,” Thomas stated.

The GoFundMe which was created a day ago, has raised nearly $22,000.

This story is a developing.