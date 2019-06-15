Amherst Survival Center distributed food to families in need

AMHERST, Mass (WWLP) – The Amherst Survival Center distributed more than a ton of food to Western Massachusetts families in need today.

Amherst Survival Center volunteers came together Saturday to organize all of the food, that generous people donated in their “Neighborhood Food Project” program.

The food will be delivered to hundreds of families in need in Amherst and 12 other local communities.

“Neighbors helping neighbors, This food is goint right to people in our community,” Amherst Survival Center Program Director Tracey Levy said.

“There are people for whom this is something they come to every month because it helps them every month so it helps them make ends meet, so they can pay gas, pay rent, and do whatever they need to do,” Levy added.

The Amherst Survival Center collected More than 25-hundred pounds of food as part of their “Neighborhood Food Project”. The food collected included beans and other non-perishable items.

Diapers and hygiene products were also donated.

Volunteers told 22news many families in the program struggle to feed their children during the summer when school is closed.

“We put a real push on this food project pick up for people to donate foods like cereal, foods kids are not getting at school,” Lisa Solowiej and Amherst Survival Center volunteer said.

The Amherst Survival Center organizes and distributes their donated food in the “Neighborhood Food Project”, on the third Saturday of each month.

The Neighborhood Food Project was started in the Summer of 2018.