AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The members of the Amherst-Pelham Education Association have overwhelmingly voted to withdraw from voluntary activities.

Beginning Monday, February 27th the Amherst educators will start working strictly according to their contractual obligations to protest the lack of progress in reaching a contract. This action, known as “working to rule,” comes after a series of attempts by the union to bring the School Committee back to the negotiating table and out of mediation.

By working to rule, educators will work solely within the bounds of the contract, foregoing many

unpaid extra tasks that they regularly engage in.

Amherst educators have proposed a 3.25% cost of living increase for year one for teachers and

clerical staff with 4% and 5% in the following years. The School Committee’s cost of living adjustment offer is currently at 2.5%.

The union told 22News that educators want to come to an agreement that is fair for the students, the community and its members.