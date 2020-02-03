Amherst looks to add second parking garage downtown

AMHERST, Mass (WWLP) – A second parking garage is one step closer to being built in Amherst.

Town officials are looking to turn the parking lot between North Pleasant Street and North Prospect Street, adjacent to the CVS Pharmacy, into a 200 space parking garage.

The project would be part of the “Destination Amherst” plan to help attract more people and businesses to the downtown area.

“We have asked the town from the bid standpoint, is the town interested in putting out an RFP, for a P3, Private-public partnership for that lot and could there be a longterm lease for the opportunity to build a garage.”

The Town Council would need to rezone the property to allow a parking garage and then would put out a request for proposals for a public-private partnership.

As of right now, it’s unknown how much the parking garage would cost.