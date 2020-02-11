Amherst to create program that will identify climate change, actions needed

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A Hampshire County town is developing a program for climate preparedness.

Amherst is looking at ways to identify climate change and take the necessary actions to become carbon neutral by 2050. The town of Amherst has received a $100,000 Municipal Vulnerabilities Preparedness Action Grant, designed to hire technical assistance to develop a climate action plan.

These advisors will work closely with the Town’s Sustainability Coordinator to adopt a goal of becoming carbon neutral by 2050. Amherst was the first western Massachusetts community to create a climate action plan in 2005 with this money the town hopes to reduce its emissions.

The action grant follows the town’s $29,000 planning grant in 2019 to conduct and engage the community in identifying its vulnerabilities to climate change. The goal is to develop an action plan over the next five months.

Amherst has issued a request for proposals and hopes to find a consultant within the next couple of weeks.