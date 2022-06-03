AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – There are Pride Celebrations scheduled all over the state as Amherst hosts its annual Pride Weekend starting Friday at the Mill District.

The annual flag-raising on the front steps of Amherst Town Hall marked the beginning of the celebrations. 22News spoke with organizers of the event on how important this month is for the community.

“It’s symbolically important. It’s literally important and we can celebrate and acknowledge the challenging work that needs to be done both in policy and in terms of general social awareness,” said Ana Devlin-Gauthier, Vice President of Amherst Town Council.

Followed by a pop-up market, kids parade, fashion show, and after-dark drag party on Saturday. Sunday is to bring yoga and Pilates classes, a Pride Pancake party at Jake’s with more events.

And in the city Saturday, the inaugural Springfield Pride Parade, stepping off from STCC at 10 a.m. Parade participants should arrive at 8 a.m. to register and line up by 9:30 a.m.

The parade will leave the STCC campus down Federal Street and onto State Street wrapping up at City Hall. The celebration will continue with a block party from noon to 5 p.m