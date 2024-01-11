AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The Town of Amherst, Amherst Recreation Department, and Amherst College Athletics will be hosting the 2024 National Girls and Women in Sports Day (NGWSD) on Saturday, February 3rd, where the synergy of sports and empowerment will take center stage.

Dedicated to recognizing the achievements of girls and women in sports, NGWSD at Amherst College aims to emphasize the transformative power of sports and play in unlocking limitless potential.

The event will take place on Saturday, February 3rd, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Alumni Gym, which is located at 266 S. Pleasant Street in Amherst. Catering to girls in grades 4-6, NGWSD offers a unique opportunity to explore various sports, fostering camaraderie and fun. The Alumni Gym will come alive with activities led by women’s sports teams, including squash, basketball, softball, volleyball, soccer, tennis, field hockey, lacrosse, golf, cross country, and track & field.

Kicking off the program in Middleton Gymnasium at 10 a.m., Dr. Emily Jones and Jennifer Chuks will extend a warm welcome and introduction. Sydni Spencer will lead an invigorating warm-up session, culminating in an exciting cheer to set the tone for the day. Following the kick-off, girls will be divided into teams, allowing them to experience different sports and games.

While the young athletes immerse themselves in sports activities, parents and guardians are invited to stay on the premises. They will have the opportunity to attend presentations by a nutritionist and gather information about local sports and fitness organizations. Refreshments will be provided for their enjoyment.

To learn more about this exciting event, contact Jennifer Chuks at jchuks@amherst.edu. Registration is required to participate in the celebration.