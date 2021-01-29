Amherst to open COVID-19 vaccination clinic for eligible residents

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The town of Amherst is setting up a public COVID-19 vaccination clinic for Monday.

People who live in Eastern Hampshire County who are over the age of 75 can get the vaccine at the clinic. That also includes all groups from Phase 1 of the state’s vaccine rollout plan.

The clinic itself will be located at the Amherst Regional High School. You can make an appointment online starting Monday morning at 11 a.m.

The town plans to hold these COVID-19 vaccination clinics on a weekly basis.