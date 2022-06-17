AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The Town of Amherst will receive up to $827,000 in federal grant assistance for the revitalization of the North Common.

The project will transform approximately 1 acre of the Town Common. This effort is the result of years of public input to enhance the area for residents, visitors, and businesses in the area. The work will include many improvements like adding new accessible walkways, central space for small performances, and a plaza in front of the Town Hall.

Construction is set to begin in the spring of 2023 and is expected to be completed by June of 2024.

“The Baker-Polito Administration continues to foster strong partnerships with municipalities and the federal government in order to accomplish goals and initiatives that greatly benefit the public, like the revitalization of the Town of Amherst’s North Common area,” said Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Beth Card. “By working together, whether through the Land and Water Conservation Fund or the filing of the FORWARD Act, which seeks to invest in every Commonwealth city and town, we will safeguard and enhance the state’s infrastructure and resources now and well into the future.”

Assistant Town Manager David Ziomek said, “We are extremely excited and grateful to receive grant funding through the LWCF Program for this important initiative. Town committees and boards, staff and community members have been working for more than 10 years on this transformative project. The design will honor the history of the North Common while creating a beautiful and accessible space for the entire community.”

Executive Director of the Amherst Business Improvement District Gabrielle Gould added, “Returning this area to the people and creating a stunning center of our town continues to build on the many “game changers” we are striving for to bring Amherst back post-pandemic better, more equitable, and destination-worthy for visitors and residents alike.”