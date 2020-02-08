Amherst Town Council advocating changes to public parking on Lincoln Avenue

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The Amherst Town Council has recommended some changes to public parking in the city.

Council members are taking aim at Lincoln Avenue, which has developed into a parking haven for those forced out of costly university and city center parking.

During peak traffic hours, Lincoln Avenue acts as a thru-way from UMass to Amity Street and Northampton Road. With cars parked on both sides of the road, two-way traffic is impossible.

The council has cited safety concerns for bikers and people backing out of their driveways. They also proposed banning parking on the East side of Lincoln from Fearing Street to Amity between 8:00 am and 5:00 pm.