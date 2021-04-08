Amherst Town Council approves $36 million renovation to town library

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – This week, the Town Council of Amherst gave the thumbs up to a $36 million project to renovate the Jones library.

The project will restore the history the building holds and expand it for more community events. They will be adding new meeting spaces, facilities for English language learning classes, and a new children’s room with a place for teenagers.

The Town Manager said half of the funding is coming from a grant from the state’s board of library commissioners, another part from the town, and funds raised by the library trustees. The Jones Library is one of the busiest in the state, so Town Manager Paul Bockelman said he’s glad they can finally move forward with a project that will mean so much to the town.

“It’s the most democratic location in our community,” said Bockelman. “Many people come from all over the area to go to the Jones library and when they have the new meeting facilities they’ll be having more events and this will generate even more economic activity.”

He added this is important to the town’s psyche as well because the town’s seal is a plow and a book. Construction won’t likely start until 2022.