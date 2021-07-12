Amherst Town Council looking for members to serve in new Reparations Committee

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – A seven-member committee will be established in Amherst to study and develop reparations proposals for People of African Heritage and the Town Manager is looking for members.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the seven-member African Heritage Reparations Assembly (AHRA) will include six Black residents, at least two whom are current or former members of elected positions in Amherst and one who is a representative from Reparations for Amherst.

The other positions will be filled with residents interested in volunteering to serve. If you’re interested, you are asked to fill out a Community Activity Form on the town’s website.

The AHRA will be responsible for developing a reparations plan that “includes both a reparations fund and a community-wide process of reconciliation and repair for harms against Black people.” This plan will include developing funding streams for past harms committed by the Town against Black people, an allocation plan, and any future public events or activities. The group will also coordinate with the Amherst Business Improvement District, Amherst Area Chamber of Commerce, faith communities, and other organizations to help align with the town’s reparations plan.

The Amherst Town Council is looking to receive a Municipal Reparations Plan from the AHRA by October 31, 2021.