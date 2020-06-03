Amherst Town Council passes resolution to use public safety practices

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Amherst town officials are coming together and making a commitment to the community that they will protect the public more now than ever.

Amherst adopted a resolution citing the need to continue doing better following the death of George Floyd on May 25. The resolution states that they are haunted by the Minneapolis police officer kneeling on a black man’s neck, as other officers watched.

The resolution allows the town council to join other town and school officials, along with police, in denouncing the actions and inactions by police officers that resulted in Floyd’s death.

Pat De Angelis of the Amherst Town Council told 22News, “It feels to me like it was the council coming together and saying to the people of Amherst and across the country that black lives matter and we need to listen and we need to change.”

The resolution was passed unanimously the council. It’s a commitment, members say, to social justice and public safety practices that are fair and honorable.