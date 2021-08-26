Amherst Town Fair runs through Sunday

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The Amherst Fair is scheduled to take place Thursday through Sunday from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The Town Common will feature carnival rides including a Ferris wheel, and merry-go-round. There will be a rock wall available for children and adults as well as additional activities. The fair will offer a large food tent as well as a place to stay in the shade.

The Rotary Club of Amherst also provides scholarships to local students and assist nonprofits through donations from the fair.

Many students are also scheduled to arrive this weekend. Move in day for Amherst College is Saturday and Sunday. New students arrive Thursday, and returning students on Saturday and Sunday for Hampshire College. UMass freshmen arrive Friday with transfer students on Saturday and all remaining students arrive Sunday.