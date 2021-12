AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The Amherst Town Council conducted its annual review of the Town Manager and voted to extend Paul Bockelman based on his performance.

Bockelman was appointed to the position in August 2016 and now has been offered a contract extension through August, 2025. The Council grades the town manager on six policy goals and five management goals including climate action, economic vitality and racial equality.

Bockelman received the highest mark on most goals.