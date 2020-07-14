Amherst town manager wants all UMass students to sign community agreement

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – As UMass Amherst looks at ways to reopen safely this fall, the town manager wants to make sure the guidelines will keep students as safe as possible.

Town Manager Paul Bockelman is looking at ways to make sure Covid-19 doesn’t spread when students head back next month.

UMass Amherst had announced that students can return to campus for the fall semester. But if students don’t feel comfortable, they can continue to take classes online.

As part of the reopening plan, students will be required to sign the UMass Amherst Community Agreement. It includes following social distancing protocols, wearing a mask, and limit social contacts.

However, these conditions only apply to students who stay on campus. Bockelman believes all students, whether living on or off-campus, should be required to sign the agreement and follow the new rules.

He also hopes testing and daily screenings for Covid-19 will be available often and a quarantine plan is in place. Bockelman sent a letter of concerns to the chancellor for review.

Classes start earlier than usual on August 20 and end November 20.