AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The town of Amherst has finalized an agreement to acquire the site of the old Amherst Veterans of Foreign Wars building, and develop it into a shelter for those without a home.

“This is a unique opportunity to establish a permanent space to provide shelter and deliver services to those members of our community who are unhoused and most at-risk,” said Town Manager Paul Bockelman. The Town Council established a goal for the Town Manager to ensure a permanent seasonal or year-round shelter. “The Town has a moral duty to provide humane shelter for those at risk. This parcel provides the ability to address these needs,” added Bockelman.

Back in 2021, the Town designated $1 million in ARPA funding, to establish a permanent shelter for those in need. The land at 475 Main Street will also provide space for affordable housing and other supportive services.

Town officials say this sale agreement is just the beginning of the project, which will involve demolishing the current building at that location.

The Town Manager signed a Purchase and Sale agreement in early November for $775,000. This amount was appraised value of the land, not the building. The building is to be demolished since it’s in poor condition. A property closing is expected in January 2023.

David Ziomek, Assistant Town Manager, emphasized, “It is important to state that this is the beginning of a long and complex process to build a permanent shelter in Amherst. Developing a shelter, supportive/transitional housing, and other services will take time and numerous partnerships with local, regional, and state organizations. Securing funding for such a building project will also be a substantial undertaking. The Town’s goal is to acquire the site and partner with a developer and service providers who share our vision for the project. My staff and I look forward to this important work.”