AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Voters in Amherst approved the construction project for a new elementary school.

The building will replace Fort River and Wildwood Elementary schools. The new building will be the Town’s first public facility with Net-Zero Carbon Emissions, and would be ADA accessible.

Town officials said approval of the project will increase property taxes in Amherst, but it also would make the project eligible for 40-million dollars of state funding, that may not be available later.

Construction of the new school is expected to be completed by fall 2026.