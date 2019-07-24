Amherst votes in support of abortion rights

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The Amherst Town Council voted to support more abortion rights in the state.

The resolution offers support for Roe v. Wade, which is the 1973 Supreme Court decision that made abortion legal nationwide. Amherst now joins the city of Northampton, which adopted a similar resolution in June. Somerville is also endorsing abortion rights.

Town councilors in Amherst are advocating for safe and legal abortion throughout the country. As more states move to ban abortion, activists are requesting expanded access to birth control and social services.

22News spoke to one woman who didn’t want to go on camera, but said our country needs better access when it comes to abortion, “Women are people and they should be able to control their own bodies.”

U.S. Senators Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey, who represent Massachusetts, have pushed for the equal access to abortion coverage in Health Insurance.