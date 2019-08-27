Breaking News
Amherst wants to buy Hickory Ridge Golf Course

Hampshire County

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – A golf course in Amherst could be sold to the town.

Although no vote has been taken yet, the New Jersey-owned golf course could be bought by Amherst. The Amherst Town Council said it would like to purchase the nearly 150-acre Hickory Ridge Golf Course in West Pomeroy Lane for $520,000.

The property is appraised at $915,000. The purchase would be made using Community Preservation Act money and from the town’s stabilization fund.

Town Manager Paul Bockelman has already signed a purchase and sale agreement. It’s possible that, if bought by Amherst, some of the land could be used for a senior center or conservation land.

The proposal now goes to the finance committee. That meeting is scheduled for September 5.

