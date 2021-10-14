Amherst woman celebrates 100th birthday with UMass

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – A resident of the Applewood retirement community in Amherst celebrated her 100th birthday Thursday and was joined by the UMass Minutemen cheerleaders, marching band and other community members.

Dot Gavin turned 100-years-old Thursday and celebrated in a large way. Her day started with meeting K-9 officer Alec of the UMass Police Department, State Senator Jo Comerford and the UMass mascot, Sam the Minuteman. The UMass band then played for her along with baton twirlers and cheerleaders.

Credit: The Loomis Communities

Credit: The Loomis Communities

Credit: The Loomis Communities

Credit: The Loomis Communities

Credit: The Loomis Communities

Credit: The Loomis Communities

Credit: The Loomis Communities

Gavin graduated from UMass Amherst, at the time known as Massachusetts State College, in 1943. She was the first resident of the Applewood retirement community when the place opened 30 years ago.

The UMass Hockey and athletics department also gifted Gavin some school swag, as she and her late husband have been supporters of UMass for more than six decades. The school also brought along the NCAA Hockey championship trophy to be on display during her party.