AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – And more holiday celebrations Friday night here in Western Massachusetts, this time in Hampshire County.

The town of Amherst celebrated its ‘Very Merry Maple Festival & Tree Lighting.’ It’s a more than 50-year-old tradition of lighting a living tree in the North Common, which began in 1966.

“I’m enjoying it! I’m excited to spend the holidays up here in New England and this has been a really pretty start!” said Will Witt, from Washington D.C.

The UMass Marching Band parade was there to perform Friday night and Santa making a stop there as well.