AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Multiple local fire crews worked to put out a large barn fire on Route 116, around 5 p.m. Friday.

Around 5 p.m. Friday afternoon, 22News crews could see flames and smoke billowing out of J & J Farms at 324 Meadow Street in Amherst. Amherst FD spent most of Friday afternoon putting out the massive fire, along with assistance from Hadley, Northampton, Pelham, Leverett, and Belchertown fire crews.

Viewer submitted photo

According to Amherst Fire Chief Tim Nelson, the cause of the fire was a lightning strike to a house, attached to a barn. As well as two separate barns, adjacent to the house, ignited by radiant heat.

Nelson added that crews could gain control over the fire before it spread to the rest of the house. No injuries have been reported.