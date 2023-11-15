AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The Mill District in North Amherst will be abuzz with holiday cheer this weekend!

On Sunday, November 19, from noon to 4 p.m., The Mill District will host their third annual Holiday Arts Market, featuring the work of more than 50 local artisans and makers. This event promises a diverse array of handmade gifts just in time for the festive season.

Art lovers and holiday shoppers can explore a variety of crafts, including jewelry, pottery, candles, and cards. The market aims to provide a unique shopping experience, showcasing the talents of the local artistic community.

Courtesy of The Mill District

Shannon Borrell, Coordinator of the Mill District Local Art Gallery, expressed enthusiasm about the event’s growth, noting, “This is our third year bringing this wonderful event to the Amherst community, and we’ve had a record outreach from artisans seeking to exhibit.”

The market will be set up outdoors, encouraging visitors to stroll through the offerings, while the retail stores will also welcome customers indoors. Cisco’s Café and the District’s newest tenant, Futura Coffee Roasters, will provide warming drinks for those attending.

Whether you’re seeking unique holiday gifts or simply want to enjoy the creative atmosphere, the Holiday Arts Market promises a delightful experience for all.