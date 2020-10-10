Amherst, UMass working together to prevent more COVID-19 cases as town remains red

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Amherst has been designated a higher risk area for COVID-19 after 100 positive cases have been reported since September 25.

The town and UMass are working together to stop the spread. This includes forming a specialized task force to fight it. But despite these efforts, residents told me they are alarmed by the rising cases.

A after a spike in positive COVID cases, Amherst is trying to get ahead of a surge, especially as we approach the colder months. In a joint statement with UMass, the town said a working group was established to address the higher risk designation.

The group will be focusing on testing, contact tracing, and community outreach. Some residents are following public health protocols and they’ll be staying home until cases go down.

“It’s a little more alarming,” said Matthew Dardis Skyler Burns of Amherst. “I’m less inclined to go out now. I’d like things to open back up but it seems like that’s not going to happen anytime soon because the cases have increased it looks like we are being set back a couple months now.”

As the town continues safety guidelines, UMass is continuing their extensive asymptotic testing program. Nearly 78,000 tests have been administered, 136 overall positive cases, three new cases on Thursday.

The university and town said they will continue with extensive contact tracing as well. Both the town and UMass are strictly enforcing mask requirements and limits on gatherings.

Officials told 22News they will continue to hold all people in the community accountable to prevent the spread of the virus.