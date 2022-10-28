NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – MassDOT announced Friday night the Amtrak’s Valley Flyer Passenger Service in Northampton will become permanent fixture here in western Massachusetts. This is good news for people in our area who have been using this train service to explore our area.

MassDOT was joined by state officials, including Congressman Jim McGovern at the Northampton Train Station Platform at Union Station to make the announcement. It will be a seven day-a-week service with connections in New Haven Union Station.

The Valley Flyer service, which has been operating as a pilot program, is on track to provide 24,000 annual trips for next year. MassDOT and state officials at the announcement said this will allow convenient travel between western Massachusetts, central Connecticut, and New York City.

“We are so thrilled to have this be permanent service we know that people love taking the train and its so important for our economy and for tourism,” said Northampton Mayor Gina-Louise Sciarra.

“We launched the Valley Flyer with our partners at MassDOT with the expectation it would become permanent, and we are delighted that our joint vision has come to fruition,” said Amtrak Vice President State Supported Services Ray Lang. “We thank our customers for riding with us as their demand for train travel has helped provide numerous benefits to Western Massachusetts communities, residents, and visitors.”

The station platform was dedicated to honor the life, work and legacy of the late former State Representative Peter V. Kocot who served in the Massachusetts Legislature from 2002 to 2008.