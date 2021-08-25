Animal shelter looking for owners of possible stolen dogs found in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Thomas J. O’Connor Animal Control and Adoption Center are asking for the public’s help on more information of three dogs they received over the weekend that may have been stolen from their home.

According to the animal shelter, they received two neutered male dogs and one female dog. They believe the dogs may have been stolen or people from outside of western Massachusetts are looking for them.

The people that allegedly found the dogs were driving from Haydenville in Hampshire County to Glen Falls, New York and found the dogs on the side of the road on Route 187 in Holyoke. They also said the dogs jumped into their car.

If you have any information on the dogs or who may be the owners, you are asked to contact Thomas J. O’Connor Animal Control and Adoption Center at 413-781-1484 ext. 2.