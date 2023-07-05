EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Dakin Humane Society’s highly anticipated ‘Barks & Brews’ event is back for its eighth year, bringing together dog and beer lovers for a day of tail-wagging fun.

The fundraiser is set to take place on Sunday, September 10 at Fort Hill Brewery in Easthampton, this annual fundraiser aims to raise funds for Dakin’s crucial animal welfare programs and services. With an array of activities, including a hot dog eating contest, vendor booth shopping, and refreshing brews, Barks & Brews promises a memorable experience for attendees while supporting a worthy cause.

Courtesy of Dakin Humane Society

Courtesy of Dakin Humane Society

Courtesy of Dakin Humane Society

Courtesy of Dakin Humane Society

The event kicks off with an exclusive VIP Preview Hour from noon to 1 p.m., granting early access to VIP ticket holders who will enjoy on-site parking, two complimentary beers, and an event t-shirt. General admission begins at 1 p.m. and continues until 4 p.m., offering guests a chance to revel in the festivities and indulge in a complimentary beer. Tickets are available now on Dakin website.

While attendees must be at least 21 years old to join the celebration, they are encouraged to bring their friendly canine companion on non-retractable leashes. To keep your pup cool and comfortable, a Splash Zone and misting sprinklers will be provided. Strollers, however, are not permitted in the event area.

The Barks & Brews event isn’t just about entertainment, it’s also about making a difference. Over the years, this annual gathering has raised approximately $30,000 in support of Dakin’s services and programs dedicated to helping animals in need. Attendees will have a chance to participate in a 50/50 raffle, with the winner not needing to be present to claim their prize.

The success of Barks & Brews wouldn’t be possible without the generous support of its sponsors. Fort Hill Brewery, ROVI Homes, Treeworks of Massachusetts, VCA Animal Hospitals, Gage-Wiley & Co., Inc., Finck and Perras Insurance, Legacy Counsellors, PC, Ramon Financial Services, LLC, Yankee Mattress Company, and 94.7 WMAS have all stepped up to contribute to this meaningful cause.

Make a mark on your calendar for September 10 and join Dakin Humane Society at Fort Hill Brewery in Easthampton for a day of four-legged fun, ice-cold brews, and community support.