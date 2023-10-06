SOUTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The 26th Annual Barnes Fire Charity Golf Tournament will be held on Friday, October 6th at the Southampton Country Club.

A significant event in the community, it once again sold out, attracting 144 eager golfers who are set to tee off at 9:30 a.m. The primary goal of this event is to raise funds for the Friends of the Soldier’s Home in Holyoke, a non-profit organization that supports veterans.

For the fourth consecutive year, the event has seen tremendous community support, aiming to raise an estimated $12,000 for the Friends of the Soldier’s Home in Holyoke. This non-profit organization has been a steadfast supporter of the Veterans Home in Holyoke, providing additional resources and support for veterans’ activities and equipment.

The Friends of the Soldier’s Home in Holyoke rely on various fundraising efforts, including seeking gifts, bequests, grants, and organizing events like the Barnes Fire Charity Golf Tournament. The funds raised play a critical role in enhancing the lives of the residents at the Veterans’ Home in Holyoke, enabling the provision of activities and equipment beyond the budgeted provisions.

The Barnes Fire Charity Golf Tournament has a long-standing tradition of contributing to the welfare of veterans. This year marked the 17th consecutive year that the Friends of the Soldier’s Home in Holyoke have been the beneficiaries of this event. Over these years, the tournament has raised an impressive sum, totaling over $140,000, showcasing the dedication of the community and the commitment to supporting veterans.

Notable sponsors for this year’s tournament include esteemed organizations such as the 104th Thunderbolt Council, Mass Mutual Foundation, Command Wealth Management, Valley Marketing Inc., Colonial Carpentry, RiskRecon by Mastercard, and Partners Restaurant & Catering.

The success of the 26th Annual Barnes Fire Charity Golf Tournament highlights the community’s dedication to supporting veterans and their commitment to ensuring that the veterans at the Holyoke Veterans Home receive the best care and opportunities possible.