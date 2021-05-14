Annual Bird-a-Thon fundraiser held Friday into Saturday

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – If you’re a bird lover than you are in luck this weekend.

Mass Audubon is celebrating its 125th anniversary this year and this weekend is their annual Bird-a-Thon fundraiser. Mass Audubon has been protecting birds and nature since 1896 and for almost 40 years they have been holding the Bird-a-Thon, their largest annual fundraiser.

“So it’s primarily bird watching, so it’s getting out and seeing how many bird species you can see in this 24 hour period people are out there with their checklists and their binoculars listening seeing what bird species they can hear and see and checking them off the list,” said John Keane, Mass Audubon Director of Connecticut Valley.

The Bird-a-Thon is held this time of year because this is the peak of bird migration in Massachusetts. Bird-a-Thon will run from 6:00 p.m. Friday until 6:00 p.m. Saturday.

This year, there will also be fun activities for the kids. Learn how you can join the Bird-a-Thon on the Mass Audubon website.