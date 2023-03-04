AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Snow in Hampshire County on Saturday morning, threatened to dampen spirits of UMass Amherst students eager for their annual, unsanctioned, St. Patrick’s Day Celebration.

Students told 22News conditions couldn’t have been better.

“We were ready last night…. The snow is going to enhance the vibe. Everyone’s getting pelted by snowballs, it’s a good time. Hey, it’s winter blarney, ” said one student.

The Blarney Blowout, undeterred by the snow. But, some of the on campus distraction activities didn’t survive the forecast. Garber Field behind was supposed to be hosting UMass Lacrosse vs. Yale. That game, rescheduled for Friday down in Connecticut.

The pre-spring-break St. Patrick’s celebration long lamented by the surrounding community who witness the chaos first hand, chaos that reached a boiling point in 2014. More than 70 arrests made, police officers injured, and a community scarred.

Almost a decade later, the footprint of the party largely limited to one housing area. Students told 22News they do their best to be respectful.

“I mean, I’ve lived in the townhouses for two years now. So people are a lot more respectful it usually doesn’t get too crazy,” said one student.

“You can have a good time without being disrespectful to the cops and getting arrested,” added another.

According to UMass Amherst, more than two dozen students were transported by ambulance Saturday in response to a significant number of alcohol intoxication cases related to Blarney Blowout parties held by UMass Amherst students.

The town also needed regional ambulance support to assist with the additional calls. A total of 28 coming as a result from these off campus parties. Amherst Police and UMass Police reported two arrests for underage possession of alcohol.

Amherst Fire Department and UMass officials said many students were observed carrying plastic gallon containers, believed to be “borgs” or “black out rage gallons,” a mix of alcohol, electrolytes, and water.

In a statement, UMass Amherst said it is considering steps to improve alcohol education and intervention.