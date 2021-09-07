Annual Block Party in Amherst cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The annual 2021 Block Party in Amherst has been cancelled due to the concern of spreading coronavirus.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the Amherst Downtown BID, after consulting with public health experts as well as businesses and community members the event scheduled for Friday, September 17 has been cancelled. They felt it was a hard decision however, contact is unavoidable where food is being served, making masks hard to avoid wearing. They also didn’t want to put anyone under 12 years old at risk since they are still not vaccinated.

Although being outdoors without masks is safe, the Amherst Downtown BID did not want to be responsible for a rise in COVID-19 cases which would then possibly create a stricter mask mandate or gathering restrictions.

“We are also very aware of how many of our small businesses are struggling to find staff and are working tirelessly to keep their businesses open. Adding the stress of manning outdoor tents while keeping their establishments open was a prominent factor in this decision.” Amherst Downtown BID

The annual Block Party is a great community event meant to bring people of all ages together, engage with each other, appreciate artists and performers and support the local businesses in our downtown. This year’s Block Party would have been the 9th annual. It is a much-loved and well-attended celebration of the start of the fall semester for Amherst colleges and the university. We look forward to organizing the Block Party for a safer time.

