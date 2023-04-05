WESTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The annual Westhampton Firefighter benefit breakfast is happening at Steve’s Sugar Shack on Saturday, April 8.

Photo courtesy of Westhampton Fire Department

Volunteer firefighters, first responders, and EMT’s are running the breakfast this year, and will be holding the event at Steve’s Sugar Shack at 34 North Road in Westhampton from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

100% of proceeds will go to the Westhampton Firefighters Association. They are encouraging people to show out in support for the men and women who are actively serving the community.