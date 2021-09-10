Annual Chalk Art Festival in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Chalk artists were back in the streets of Northampton Friday night to celebrate the 11th annual Chalk Art Festival.
Many took to the streets to show off their artistic skills and bring color to the streets of Northampton. The best artist of the event was awarded a prize on the steps of City Hall.
Rick Paiva said, “When I walk around I see all this artwork and the beauty these people are doing, I say this is safe graffiti and not illegal graffiti and that this is really good for the city of Northampton.”
The chalk art will be on display all week as long as mother nature allows.