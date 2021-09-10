Annual Chalk Art Festival in Northampton

In this Aug. 31 , 2021, photo provided by the U.S. Army, Afghan children take a piece of chalk at a children’s activity event held by non-governmental charities at Fort McCoy in Wisconsin. U.S. officials are looking into reports that in the frantic evacuation of desperate Afghans from Kabul, older men were admitted together with young girls they claimed as “brides” or otherwise sexually abused. One internal document seen by The Associated Press says the State Department has sought “urgent guidance” from other agencies after purported child brides were brought to Fort McCoy. (Spc. Rhianna Ballenger/U.S. Army via AP)

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Chalk artists were back in the streets of Northampton Friday night to celebrate the 11th annual Chalk Art Festival.

Many took to the streets to show off their artistic skills and bring color to the streets of Northampton. The best artist of the event was awarded a prize on the steps of City Hall.

Rick Paiva said, “When I walk around I see all this artwork and the beauty these people are doing, I say this is safe graffiti and not illegal graffiti and that this is really good for the city of Northampton.”

The chalk art will be on display all week as long as mother nature allows.