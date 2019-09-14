Annual chalk art festival in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A chalk art festival returns to Northampton in its 10th year!

The Downtown Northampton Association holds the annual event that lets professional and amateur artists showcase their designs throughout the city.

And if you’re not an artist, you could still walk through and watch the creations unfold. One woman told 22News why she thinks this event captures the city of Northampton.

Cleo Gorman of Northampton said, “Oh I thought it was – everything about the community that I love. The creativity, the artists, the commitment to their work.”

Cash prizes are awarded for the top three designs.