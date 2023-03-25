NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The annual Three-County Fair food drive is taking place Saturday morning.

From 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturday in Northampton, individuals and organizations are called upon to deliver non-perishable food items in their vehicles in disposable bags or boxes by driving through the Three County Fair Office parking lot at 54 Fair Street.

The fair requests that donations be compiled in disposable bags or boxes for volunteers to easily accept them from vehicles.

This food drive is put on every year to assist the community during these ongoing times of need and what’s wanted is non-perishable food donations, such as canned items like fruit, soup, tuna, vegetables, cereal, pasta, pasta sauce, and peanut butter. Toiletries are also needed at the local food pantries including the Northampton Survival Center, the Easthampton Community Center, and the Franklin County Community Meals Program in Greenfield.

If you donate, you won’t just leave with a clear conscience and a less hungry world. Each vehicle that donates will receive a pair of complimentary tickets to the Three County Fair which is taking place September 1-4.