NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Northampton St. Patrick’s Association held its 2nd annual Marshal and Brennan Gala honoring Northampton’s marshal for this year’s Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade.

The event took place at Union Station and the winner of the James Brennan Award was also announced Saturday night. 22News spoke to this year’s Marshal, Ken O’Brian, who is a former Northampton High School football coach.

O’Brian has been very active with the Northampton St. Patrick’s Association, even starting an Irish Heritage evening. He told us about what the association does to get ready for the parade.

“There’s a lot of things that we do here in Northampton before the parade even happens,” said O’Brian. “Things that I’ll be helping out with, being expected to say something intelligent… and we are looking forward to all of it… it’s a great time.”

This year’s Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade falls on the actual St Patrick’s Day this year, Sunday, March 17.