NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The culinary event of the year is back!

Get ready to embark on a tasteful journey through Northampton’s vibrant food scene at the Taste of Northampton taking place on Saturday, September 9th, from 12 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. along Main Street in downtown Northampton.

Courtesy of Downtown Northampton Association

This eagerly awaited annual event celebrates the diverse culinary offerings of Northampton’s restaurants, breweries, and local businesses, promising a gastronomic adventure for all ages.

The Taste of Northampton has become a beloved tradition, drawing foodies and families alike. With a captivating selection of flavors, from local favorites to international cuisines, this event is a feast for the senses. Renowned chefs from beloved restaurants, both old and new, will be crafting unique dishes that showcase their culinary talent.

Some key highlights of the festival include:

Over 30 Participating Vendors!

Live Music! The Northampton Arts Council has curated an all-day musical lineup, featuring the Duke Robillard Band, StompBox Trio, Cocek! Brass Band, and DJ Bongohead, who will be spinning tunes for a Salsa Dance Party.

Family-Friendly Fun! The event caters to families with a dedicated play area for children of all ages, making it a delightful outing for everyone.

Cocek! Brass Band (Courtesy of Downtown Northampton Association)

StompBox Trio (Courtesy of Downtown Northampton Association)

Duke Robillard Band (Courtesy of Downtown Northampton Association)

DJ Bongohead (Courtesy of Downtown Northampton Association)

Jillian Duclos, Interim Director of Downtown Northampton Association, expressed her excitement about the event, saying, “We’re thrilled to bring the community together and invite visitors from both near and far not only to discover and celebrate our local restaurant scene but to experience all that Northampton has to offer. Whether you are a foodie, seeking locally curated and unique stores to shop, or wanting to explore a new art scene, our downtown has something for everyone to enjoy.”

The Taste of Northampton is not just about savoring incredible cuisine but also about experiencing the vibrant culture and community spirit that Northampton embodies.

A full list of vendors participating in the event includes:

Artifact Cider

Berkshore

Brits R Us

Building 8 Brewing

Dirty Truth

Drawing Board Brewing Company

Eastside Grill

Familiars Coffee & Tea

Florence Pie Bar

Fed by Foley

Filos Greek Taverna

Firetype Chocolates

Fitzwilly’s

Gombo Oyster Bar

Herrell’s

Hotel Northampton

India House

La Veracruzana

Great Wall

Local Burger

Masa Mexicano

Progression Brewing Company

Paul & Elizabeths

Roberto’s Restaurant

P’frogi

Thai Thai

Spill the Tea Apothecary

Woodstar

Mineral Hill Wines

Café Balagan

The Taste of Northampton is organized by the Downtown Northampton Association (DNA), which is dedicated to enhancing the business and cultural vitality of downtown Northampton through investments in programming, beautification, and advocacy.

This culinary extravaganza promises to tantalize your taste buds and immerse you in the rich tapestry of Northampton’s culinary and cultural offerings. For more information and updates, visit their website or follow the event on Instagram and Facebook. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to experience the flavors and delights of Northampton’s culinary scene!