Anonymous donor spreads holiday cheer at Cooley Dickinson

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Employees at Cooley Dickinson Hospital in Northampton were given a much-needed boost this holiday season.

Like many hospitals throughout the country, 2020 has been an incredibly challenging year for Cooley Dickinson and their hard-working staff.

Thanks to the generosity of an anonymous donor, employees at the hospital were given $50 gift cards that can be used at a selection of local businesses heavily impacted by the pandemic.

“When we sent out the notice we received so many expressions of appreciation from our staff both for the bonus but also for the idea that we were doing in a way that gave back to the community so it’s a really nice win-win-win,” President and CEO of Cooley Dickinson Joanne Marqusee said.

The gift cards were made in partnership with the chambers of commerce of Northampton, Amherst, and Greater Easthampton.