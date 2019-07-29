NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – It was another hot day in western Massachusetts and a day to head to the water if you were lucky.

This hot weather made for a good excuse to head to the beach on Monday and that’s what many did on this hot summer day. It was a perfect day to jump in the water at Musante Beach in Northampton, as temperatures reached 90 degrees for the second straight day.

“We’re hanging here today for a little bit, having lunch and heading home,” said Carey Bailey.

Bailey was babysitting and decided it was a perfect day to head to the water to cool off and of course, bring the essentials.

“Lots of sunscreen, hats,” Bailey told 22News. “We are sitting in the shade too so that’s a big help.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control, heat is the leading cause of weather-related deaths over the last 30 years and people we spoke to today said they are taking those extra precautions.

“We try to drink water, put our blanket in the shade and pay attention to how long we are out,” said Ruby Kriegsman. “I like the heat. I have to make sure he’s taken care of but myself, it makes me feel like I’m alive.”

Kriegsman is always making sure her son is always staying hydrated and watching for signs of heatstroke or heat exhaustion. Both heat-related illnesses can be serious, so headed to the water and staying cool is key to a hot summer’s day.

Children are most susceptible to the heat. Twenty-one children in the U.S. have already died in 2019 from being left in hot cars.