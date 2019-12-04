Another snow day for Northampton Public School students

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Northampton Public Schools canceled classes once again Tuesday, making it two snow days in a row.

Superintendent John Provost first issued a two-hour delay around 5 a.m. Tuesday morning. Then it was decided a couple of hours later to cancel school altogether.

Since many towns picked up an additional 6 to 12 inches Monday night, Provost decided that it was safer to have students stay home from school. One student 22News spoke with said he helped his dad shovel the driveway on his day off.

“I go to Hampshire Regional so it was canceled today and yesterday so just been house-bound and shoveling and getting some exercise,” the student said.

Bridge Street Elementary School’s parent/kindergarten information night has been canceled for Tuesday night.

The event has been rescheduled for Tuesday, December 17 at 6:30 p.m. at Bridge Street Elementary School.