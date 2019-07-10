Another truck gets stuck under Northampton’s Main St. bridge

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – For the second time in less than a month, a tractor-trailer got stuck under an overpass on Main Street in Northampton.

Northampton Police posted a photo this week of another truck stuck under the bridge waiting for a tow truck to help get it out.

Our bridge has claimed another victim (Nobody was injured.) Officers are detouring traffic down Hawley and Market Streets as the tow company works to pull the truck out. Posted by Northampton Police Department on Monday, July 8, 2019

Last month, a semi truck was stuck under the same bridge, and the fire department had to help remove it. One woman who works near the bridge said this is a reoccurring issue.

“I was leaving work and I was walking to the bus stop and there was this huge bang,” Sarah Mullejans of Northampton told 22News. “I thought there was an explosion and the power lines were shaking. This truck had just gotten stuck under the bridge.”

Mullejans who works near the bridge said this is a reoccurring issue, “I grew up around here, and I’ve seen it happen multiple times. It’s pretty crazy. It stops traffic completely.”

Police did have officers out directing traffic down Hawley and Market streets Monday while they waited for the truck to be removed.